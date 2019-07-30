Libya: Doctors Killed As Rebels Attack Libya Schools, Hospitals

Tripoli — FOUR doctors and a paramedic have been killed following an attack on a school and hospital in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Eight medical personnel were wounded after the violence blamed on militants.

Since the beginning of the conflict in April, a total of 37 attacks have been registered on health personnel and facilities, resulting in a total of 11 deaths, 33 injuries and 19 ambulances directly or indirectly impacted.

The education of nearly 120 000 students has been affected and 27 schools are now used as shelters for families who fled their homes.

Bérangère Böell-Yousfi, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya, condemned the attack on Al-Alamain school and Az Zawiyah Field Hospital.

She called on all the parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under the international humanitarian law and stop attacks of hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure and personnel.

The envoy said the provision of basic services must be provided to civilians in desperate need.

"Thousands of lives are at stake. Parties to conflict must allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of impartial humanitarian relief, including medical missions," Böell-Yousfi.

Rival parties are contending for the control Tripoli.

Libya has suffered civil strife since the overthrow and murder of president Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.