Somalia: Parliament Speaker Meets With Puntland President

The speaker of Somali Federal Parliament, Mohamed Mursal has met with the president of Puntland Said Abdullahu Deni in Garowe, the administrative capital of the state on Monday.
The speaker is in Garowe to attend an occasion to mark the 21st anniversary since the establishment of the regional state which is slated on 1st August.
During their meeting, Mursal and Deni at the statehouse discussed ways to improve working relations between the federal government and the regional member states.
Deni and his Vice president, Ahmed Elmi Karaash thanked speaker Mursal and his team for the visit and participation of the anniversary celebrations due to be held next Thursday.
On his side, Mursal urged the people and the leadership of Puntland state to continue their efforts in maintaining development they achieved in recent years.
