Somalia: Govt Attends High-Level Conference in Malaysia

The Federal Government of Somalia sent a delegation to attend the Arabic Comprehensive and exhibition kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia on July 26 and continued until July 28
Somalia was represented by Mohamed Amin Abukar, the commercial and industry attaché at the embassy in Malaysia and other diplomats, according to a statement from the forum obtained by Radio Shabelle.
Speaking at the podium, Abukar said Somalia is proud to participate for the second year in such conference which is vital for the economic integration between the Arab World and Asia countries.
He urged the business and investors who attended the conference to invest in Somalia, pointing out that the country is on the rise with many opportunities.
Finally, Abukar said his country's Federal Government is ready to welcome anyone who wants to have an investment in the important opportunities in Somalia.
Read the original article on Shabelle.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.