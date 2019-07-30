Somalia: Govt Attends High-Level Conference in Malaysia

The Federal Government of Somalia sent a delegation to attend the Arabic Comprehensive and exhibition kicked off in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia on July 26 and continued until July 28

Somalia was represented by Mohamed Amin Abukar, the commercial and industry attaché at the embassy in Malaysia and other diplomats, according to a statement from the forum obtained by Radio Shabelle.

Speaking at the podium, Abukar said Somalia is proud to participate for the second year in such conference which is vital for the economic integration between the Arab World and Asia countries.

He urged the business and investors who attended the conference to invest in Somalia, pointing out that the country is on the rise with many opportunities.

Finally, Abukar said his country's Federal Government is ready to welcome anyone who wants to have an investment in the important opportunities in Somalia.