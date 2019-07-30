South Africa: Cape Town Sevens Tickets On Sale From Wednesday

Cape Town — Rugby supporters are urged to be on their marks at 09:00 on Wednesday July 31 , when tickets to the ever-popular 2019 edition of the new-look, three-day HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament go on general sale, through www.computicket.com or at their various outlets nationwide, or at participating Shoprite/Checkers stores across South Africa.

Tickets for all three days are available following pre-sales to loyalty members for this highly anticipated event, which takes place from December 13-15 at the Cape Town Stadium.

SA Rugby again urged supporters to only buy from Computicket and no other ticketing outlets, suppliers or re-sellers, to avoid being ripped off at massively inflated prices. These tickets cannot be guaranteed.

In a double-first for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, the Springbok Women's Sevens team will make their South African debut on the afternoon of Friday, December 13, kicking off of a long weekend of rugby action, which will culminate with men's and women's finals on Sunday, December 15.

Loyalty programme tickets were snapped up at a furious rate from last Monday, July 22, and following this successful first tranche of sales, non-loyalty members will now get an opportunity to snap up their seats for the event, twice named the Best Live Sports Experience in South Africa at the prestigious Sport Industry Awards in the last few years.

The tournament will again boast a party stand on the southern side of the Cape Town Stadium, but it also caters for families with an alcohol-free zone on the northern part of the stadium. World class entertainment and a host of local stars will be on song for all three days.

The fun begins on Friday afternoon, December 13, with all 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams in action on the opening day. Tickets for the opening day will cost R150 per person - anywhere in the stadium.

Saturday's play starts at 09:00 and an hour later on Sunday, completing two and a half days of action from the world's premier Rugby Sevens athletes to thrill spectators with skill, speed and upsets. Ticket prices for the various seating categories on Saturday and Sunday range from R195 up to R400 .

No hospitality ticket sales have been released yet, so the public are urged not to buy from anyone offering hospitality tickets at this stage as the offering could be fraudulent. All inquiries should be made to Hospitality@sarugby.co.za.

Source: Sport24