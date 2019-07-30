South Africa: Elderly Motorist Suffers Head Injury As Tree Blows Onto His Car On M3 in Cape Town

An elderly motorist was injured when a tree fell onto the M3 in Cape Town and hit his car on Tuesday morning, as gale force winds and inclement weather continued to hold the city in its grip.

The man, believed to be about 80 years old, suffered injuries to his head, City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed.

The tree, which fell across the M3 southbound after Woolsack Drive, landed on top of the man's Toyota Corolla.

Both lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted, while the City's parks department cut up the tree.

The scene was cleared before midday.

Source: News24