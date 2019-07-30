Nigeria: 'No Presidential Directive to Obaseki to Issue Fresh Proclamation'

The Edo State Government has declared as false, a news report, which claimed that the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to issue a fresh proclamation to Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said: "We wish to state categorically that the story is false as there is no Presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation."

He explained, "the President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

"The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function."

The governor's aide stressed that "the publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state's resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration."

He urged the public and all concerned to disregard the publication.