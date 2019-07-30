South Africa: Richard Mdluli Must Have Been Humiliated By His Partner's Affair - Gauteng Judge

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli must have been humiliated when Oupa Ramogibe had an affair with his former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Mokgoatlheng is delivering a lengthy judgment in the case of Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi for the 1999 alleged kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Ramogibe.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Mdluli was the station commander in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni at the time and Mthunzi, was a detective there.

"General Mdluli is a very important man. He's got police under his command [and] they respected him. Here is this young boy (Ramogibe) who had an affair with his wife. He must have been humiliated. Culturally, we respect our elders.

"In typical communities and societies where General Mdluli paid lobola, when things like this happen, we defer to our elders.

"Here is this boy humiliating me in public and having a love affair with my wife," the judge said.

Mokgoatlheng said Mdluli's version must be seen through the "prism of him being older than [Ramogibe]".

The judge said, according to Mdluli's version, the witnesses were testifying in a vacuum. He said Mdluli's lawyer, Ike Motloung, alleged that the witnesses' testimony was a figment of their imagination.

In addition, he pointed out that the prosecution argued that it was impossible for members of the Ramogibe family, who testified in court, to have been roped into a conspiracy to falsely implicate Mdluli.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During their relationship, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship, eventually getting married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe.

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe, who was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder, however, Mdluli has been accused of sabotaging the investigation.

During the trial, Mdluli's lawyer, Motloung, argued it was no coincidence that his client was arrested several days after his appointment.

Motloung argued that senior police officials had plotted to sabotage Mdluli from getting the Crime Intelligence head post.

