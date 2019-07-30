Central Africa: CIFOR Reginal Bureau for Central Africa - Cameroon Retains Hosting Rights

Going by the renewed agreement, Cameroon will for the next five years host the Regional Office of the Centre for International Forestry Research.

The government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Centre for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) have renewed the agreement between both parties for Cameroon to host the Regional Bureau for Central Africa for the next five years. The agreement was renewed in a ceremony presided at by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum on July 24, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations. In his keynote address, Minister Gargoum said the renewal of the agreement is proof of the firm commitment of the Head of State to maintain the headquarters of CIFOR Regional Office for Central Africa in Cameroon. "As a matter of fact, the Regional Office may for another period of five years carry out its projects lawfully in Cameroon, as well as in other countries of the Sub-region. Similarly, the government of Cameroon undertakes to provide CIFOR with facilities, privileges and immunities needed for its smooth functioning, as laid down in the establishment agreement signed on March 9, 2007 in Yaounde," he stated. CIFOR, the Minister stated, has been present in Cameroon for the past 12 years, and has promoted sustainable management of forest reserves in Cameroon and the entire sub region. "We are living in an era where more emphasis should be laid on forests, given their impact on the life of the people who depend on them and on climate change. Central Africa, with the Congo Basin, is not only the second richest forest massive in the world but also one of the most vulnerable due notably to illegal lumbering, deforestation and demographic growth. I am convinced that CIFOR Regional Office will continue to strive towards ensuring that States of the Sub-region efficiently address these global and regional challenges," the Minister expressed.