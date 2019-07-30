Cameroon: 2019 General Certificate Education Examination - Results Record 11. 9 Percent Improvement

It was released by the Minister of Secondary Education yesterday nationwide.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, has released the 2019 results of examinations organised by the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board (CGCEB). The results, published yesterday July 29, 2019 witnessed a marked improvement of 11.9 per cent in the general performances of candidates, moving up from 62.27 per cent last year to 74.24 per cent this year. In total, some 110,916 candidates registered for the GCE, 98,015 wrote and 66,846 passed. Detailed statistics indicate that some 67,936 candidates registered the GCE Ordinary Level General examination. 58,759 sat for the exams and 36,517 passed, giving a percentage pass of 62.15 per cent as compared to 50 per cent last year. Amongst the 31,182 candidates who wrote GCE Advanced Level, 24,434 were successful, scoring 78.36 per cent as compared to 67.5 last year. CGCEB statistics further reveal that some 4,440 candidates wrote the ordinary level technical examination 2,782 were successful, scoring 67.14 per cent up from 58.2 in 2018. Advanced level technical examination also witnessed an improvement from 73.4 per cent last year to 89.34 per cent this year. Results further indicate that 37 candidates at the GCE Advanced level obtained 25 points passing in five subjects with all of them being "A" grades. Biology is the subject with the highest number of "A" grades at the GCE Advanced Level. The best GCE Advanced Level student is Teboh Tessy Abong from Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School Mankon in Bamenda, followed by Sokamte Holland from Government Bilingual High School Yaounde and Agogho Philippe from Saint Benedict College Mvolye in Yaounde. CGCEB also reveals that 25 candidates that wrote GCE Ordinary Level obtained 33 points, passing in all the 11 subjects they sat for with "A" grades. The first three best outstanding candidates at the GCE Ordinary Level are all girls. The first is Jani Vanelle Lekuna from Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School Mankon. Followed by Minoue Johana Emmanuelle and Mindjimba Annaelle Loicia Daphne from the Laval Bilingual College in Makepe Douala. The most outstanding candidate at the GCE Advanced Level Technical is Mukah Nereus Azah from Inter Comprehensive College Great Soppo, with 25 points. He was followed by Ngum Promise Bajong and Anghie Vanity Nguoh, both Yaounde external candidates.