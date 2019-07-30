Cameroon: Mining Sector - Officials to Oversee Rational Management of Income

30 July 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

For five days auditors from the Supreme State Audit Office and officials of different follow-up institutions will be trained on the collection and rational management of income.

Auditors and technical staff of the Supreme State Audit Office (CONSUPE) who will do the first pilot phase of investigation and control of the mining industries this year 2019 will get to the field adequately equipped with skills on the collection and rational management of income from the mining sector. This will be the outcome of the five-day workshop on the collection and rational management of income from the mining sector that is taking place in Yaounde from July 29 to August 2, 2019. The workshop that is financed by the Canadian government is organised by CONSUPE in collaboration with the Regional Council for Training of Supreme State Institutions in charge of Public Finances in Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa (CREFIAT). It is within the framework of the Project to Improve the Surveillance of Extractive Industry in Sub-Saharan Francophone Africa (PASIE). The objectives of the workshop are to get CONSUPE auditors and other partners abreast and familiar with principles of the collection and rational management of income from mining activities, mechanisms and good practices in the collection of the income, mechanisms and good practices in sharing, equitable and stable management of the said income, as well as challenges and indices of bad governance attached to the sector. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit Office, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam who opened the workshop in the presence of the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development Gabriel Dodo Ndoke said the training will enable many auditors and technical staff have the necessary skills on how to carry out audits on different aspects related to the mining industry. "We have a pool of inspectors and technical staff who are competent to go to the field to ensure that extractive industries contribute their own quota to the development of the country and the benefits felt by the citizens," Minister Mbah Acha Rose said. Alfred Enoh, Head of the PASIE Project, highlighted the importance of the workshop and the different sessions that will characterise the training. The Canadian High Commission in Yaounde was also represented in the opening ceremony of the workshop. It emerged from the speeches on the occasion that Canada was sponsoring PASIE to the tune of FCFA 8.5 billion. The project has been running for four years.

