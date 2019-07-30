Cameroon: Buea Military Court - New Officials Commissioned

30 July 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The President and State Prosecutor for the special jurisdiction were presented to the public and urged to speed up litigation procedures.

Colonel Mem Michel, 54, and Major Mboule Emmanuel, 37, have been installed to their new functions respectively as President of the Buea Military Tribunal and Commissioner of Government (State Prosecutor) of the same jurisdiction. Both men, appointed by Presidential decrees on March 5, 2019, were commissioned to their effective functions last 25 July, 2019, in Buea (capital of the South West Region) by the presiding Judge, Lord Justice Fang Helen Ike Fon-Achu. It was during an Appeal Court session, the apex jurisdiction of the South West Region. Present at the commissioning ceremony were the Director of Military Justice at the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Didier Sipa Ndongmo. Officiating Judges were Lord Justice Dimu Tangmo David (civil) and Colonel Abina Ahanda Francois (military). The Governor of the South West Region was represented by Dr. Mohamadou, Permanent Secretary. In her ruling, the presiding Judge, Lord Justice Fang Helen, urged the new Officers to work according to their consciences and the Law. She reminded that the new officers were coming at a time when their jurisdiction in the Anglophone part of Cameroon was undergoing turmoil with many suspects and accused persons related to the anglophone crisis under detention. As such, the new Officers would do all in their capacities to de-congest detention cells and prisons by speeding up justice procedures. She recalled the 2017 Cameroon laws on terrorism and outlined the role of the military court as a special jurisdiction focusing on domains as military and war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, crimes of terrorism, crimes against the security of the State, maritime piracy, illegal arms possession, co-action in crime with arms among others. The Court emphasized that committal to custody is the exception while bail remains the rule.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

