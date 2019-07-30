South Africa: Statistics South Africa Releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey

press release

The results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the second quarter of 2019 released by Statistics South Africa, indicate that the official unemployment rate increased by 1, 4 percentage points to 29, 0% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The number of unemployed persons increased by 455 000 to 6, 7 million in Q2: 2019 compared to Q1: 2019, resulting in an increase of 476 000 in the labour force.

The South African working-age population increased by 150 000 in Q2:2019 compared to Q1:2019. The results further indicate that the number of discouraged work-seekers decreased by (248 000) and the other not economically active population by 77 000 resulting in the net decrease of 326 000 in the number of those who were not economically active.

Employment in the Formal sector and Private households declined by 49 000 each. The Informal sector and Agriculture on the other hand recorded increases of 114 000 and 5 000 respectively.

An increase of 21 000 in the number of people in employment in the second quarter of 2019 was mainly driven by Trade (84 000), Community and social services (48 000), Construction (24 000) and Manufacturing (9 000). However, employment losses were recorded in Private households (49 000), Transport (42 000), Mining (36 000) and Finance and other business services (21 000).

There were approximately 10, 3 million persons aged 15-24 years in Q2:2019. The percentage of young persons aged 15-24 years who were not in employment, education or training (NEET) decreased by 0,9 of a percentage point to 32,3% (3,3 million) compared to Q1:2019. Of the 20, 4 million young people aged 15-34 years, 40, 3% were not in employment, education or training (NEET) - a decrease of 0, 3 percentage points compared to Q1:2019.

For technical enquiries, contact:

Gwen Lehloenya - Acting Deputy Director-General: Population and Social Statistics

Tel: 012 310 9324

Cell: 082 888 2323

E-mail: GwenL@statssa.gov.za

Ms Malerato Mosiane - Acting Chief Director: Labour Statistics

Tel: 012 310 8688

Cell: 082 888 2449

E-mail: MaleratoM@statssa.gov.za

Enquires contact:

Lesedi Dibakwane

Tel: 012 310 8578

Cell: 082 805 7088

E-mail: LesediD@statssa.gov.za

Issued by: Statistics South Africa