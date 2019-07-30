South Africa: Government Condemns Vandalism During Tshwane Strike

Government has reiterated its condemnation of any form of violence and intimidation during the strike by bus drivers in the City of Tshwane.

"Government notes with concern the strike in the City of Tshwane by South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members that is accompanied by reports of vandalism to infrastructure and intimidation of the members of the public," a statement released by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Tuesday.

Workers affiliated to the union embarked on a strike on Monday and Tuesday, demanding a pay increase of 18%.

"Government acknowledges the right of workers to strike but the conduct of some of the striking workers is unacceptable and undermines the rights of those who are not part of the strike," GCIS said.

Government has called on law enforcement agencies to protect citizens and public property.

GCIS said union leaders have a responsibility to educate their members about the need to restrain themselves during strikes and not to embark on illegal activities.

"Dialogue must prevail at all times between employers and employees to ensure that disputes are resolved peacefully, while promoting the right to freedom to protest. Government calls on all parties concerned to reach an amicable and speedy resolution.

"South Africa is a democratic country where concerns ought to be addressed within the framework of the law," GCIS said.