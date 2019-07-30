Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Mayotte (Men) and Maldives (Women) Clinch Gold Medals in Table Tennis Single Finals

27 July 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mayotte's Vitta Kiloma (Men) and 11-year old Dheema Ali Fathimah from Maldives won the Table Tennis finals, today, at Centre National de Tennis de Table in Beau Bassin, which were held in the context of the Indian Ocean Islands Games 2019.

For the men's singles, Mayotte won against Reunion on a score 4-0 while Collet Loic from Reunion took the second place. Nativel Jonathan from Madagascar who played against his own fellow countryman obtained the third place.

Maldives won the first place in the women singles finals, with Dheema Ali Fathimah, the grand favourite, clinching the gold medal. The second place went again to Maldives' Aishath Nazim while Nandeshwaree Jalim from Mauritius obtained the bronze medal.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

