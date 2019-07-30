Mauritius: IOIG 2019 Closes in Splendour At Anjalay Stadium

press release

The Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2019 officially closed, on Sunday 28 July, at the Anjalay Stadium, in Belle Vue in grandeur celebrating the outstanding performance and achievements of the athletes. The closing ceremony culminated with a spectacular concert by Mauritian artists, and fireworks display.

Mauritius clinched the first position in the IOIG 2019 with a total of 224 medals including 92 gold, 79 silver and 53 bronze. Madagascar ranked second with 127 medals with 49 gold, 47 silver and 31 bronze whilst Reunion Island won the third position with 178 medals comprising 46 gold, 58 silver and 74 bronze.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, Minister Toussaint commended the athletes for their outstanding performance which has in turn enable Mauritius to win for the first time the Indian Ocean Island Games since its creation in 1977. He expressed appreciation and gratitude to the official sponsors, the athletes, the trainers and each and everyone who have contributed to make the event a success and a memorable one.

He also announced that the eleventh edition of the IOIG will be held in 2023 in Maldives. He conveyed wishes to Maldives for hosting the eleventh edition adding that Mauritius looks forward to outshine again in the future games.

To celebrate the remarkable performance of the Mauritian athletes, a celebration "Nou Atlet Nou Fierte" was held, yesterday, at Champ de Mars mobilising a huge crowd.