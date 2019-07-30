Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Reunion Island Wins Football Finals

press release

Reunion Island won against Mauritius in the finals of football during a Penalty Shootout on Sunday 28 July 2019 at the Auguste Volaire stadium in Flacq.

Reunion Team opened the score in the 46th minute while Mauritius' Club M equalised in the 69th minute bringing the match to a draw of 1-1. After a tight match in the first 90 minutes, the teams were allocated extra time during which none of them registered a goal therefore qualifying the match to a Penalty Shootout (tir au but). Eventually, Reunion Island Team sealed victory with a winning score 1-0 during the Penalty Shootout.

It is recalled that in 2015, Reunion Island scored 3-1 against Mayotte in the finals of Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2015. Mauritius was awarded third place with a score of 3-1 in its favour opposed Madagascar.