Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Reunion Island Wins Football Finals

Reunion Island won against Mauritius in the finals of football during a Penalty Shootout on Sunday 28 July 2019 at the Auguste Volaire stadium in Flacq.
Reunion Team opened the score in the 46th minute while Mauritius' Club M equalised in the 69th minute bringing the match to a draw of 1-1. After a tight match in the first 90 minutes, the teams were allocated extra time during which none of them registered a goal therefore qualifying the match to a Penalty Shootout (tir au but). Eventually, Reunion Island Team sealed victory with a winning score 1-0 during the Penalty Shootout.
It is recalled that in 2015, Reunion Island scored 3-1 against Mayotte in the finals of Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2015. Mauritius was awarded third place with a score of 3-1 in its favour opposed Madagascar.
Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.