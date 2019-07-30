South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Meets With Moral Regeneration Movement Board

30 July 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza meets with the Moral Regeneration Movement Board

Deputy President David Mabuza today, Tuesday, 30 July 2019, held a successful inaugural meeting with the Moral Regeneration Movement Board for the 6th Administration at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Deputy President Mabuza was delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to lead government efforts and initiatives aimed at fostering social cohesion and nation building including being a patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

The meeting with the Board of the Moral Regeneration Movement, took place in the context of strengthening and promoting social cohesion initiatives to foster nation building.

The Moral Regeneration Movement Board was represented by Father Simangaliso Mkhatshwa, Dr Nomvula Mtetwa, Prof. Paulus Zulu, Ms Bessie Tugwana, Mr. Selaelo Nkube and Nkosikazi Nosandi Mhlauli.

In this regard, the meeting considered a wide range of issues that relates to the review of the structures and programmes of the Moral Regeneration Movement. Furthermore, the meeting also received a report of a number of initiatives that are aimed at broadening the scope and activities of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

Deputy President Mabuza has reiterated the need to strengthen collaboration between government, business and civil society to ensure adequate support for programmes led by the Moral Regeneration Movement.

The Deputy President further emphasised the need to urgently develop practical outreach programmes to foster dialogue and rollout of the Charter of Good Values at all levels of the social fabric, such as in schools, churches, government structures including within the business community.

Deputy President Mabuza was supported by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa and other senior government officials.

Deputy President Mabuza has assigned Minister Nathi Mthethwa to work with the secretariat of the Board in ensuring that all initiatives presented at the meeting are fully implemented including bringing all stakeholders on-board.

Issued by: The Presidency

