Kenya: Wazito Sign Former Gor Mahia Pair

Former Gor Mahia duo of Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana have joined Kenyan Premier League (KPL) returnees Wazito FC.

The pair, who joined Gor in January 2015 from Rwandese side Rayon Sports, took the KPL by storm with their overlapping style as K'Ogalo won the league unbeaten under Frank Nuttal that year.

However both of them went separate ways with Sibomana leaving Gor in January 2017 following the expiry of his contract while Nizigiymana parted ways with the record Kenyan champions last November after battling an ankle injury for close to a year.

The Burundian international then joined Ugandan side Vipers on a short term deal in February to work on his fitness ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. He played a bit-part role at the Afcon with Sofapaka's Moussa Omar being preferred ahead of him.

He has promised to light up the KPL with his trademark runs and crosses from the right flank at his new home Wazito.

"I know people are asking if this will be the Karim of 2015 and I want to tell them that this is even a better version. I am ready to give my best at Wazito," said Nizigiyimana who will contend for a place with Wilson Anekeya.

The arrival of Sibomana adds as experience and versatility at left back where long-serving Dan Owino has been playing.

Wazito has also roped in Elvis Rupia from Zambian outfit Power Dynamos. The burly forward scored 15 goals in the 2018 season while at Nzoia Sugar.