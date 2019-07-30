South Africa: Court Orders Reinstatement of Old Mutual's Former CEO Peter Moyo

Cape Town — The South-Gauteng High Court has ordered the reinstatement of former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo after his suspension and subsequent dismissal by the company's board, which cited among others, a 'conflict of interest'. Moyo has also approached the courts to have board chairman Trevor Manuel, who served as finance minister from 1996 to 2009, and 12 other directors declared "delinquent" under section 162 of the Companies Act.
More details to follow
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.