South Africa: Court Orders Reinstatement of Old Mutual's Former CEO Peter Moyo

30 July 2019
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — The South-Gauteng High Court has ordered the reinstatement of former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo after his suspension and subsequent dismissal by the company's board, which cited among others, a 'conflict of interest'. Moyo has also approached the courts to have board chairman Trevor Manuel, who served as finance minister from 1996 to 2009, and 12 other directors declared "delinquent" under section 162 of the Companies Act.

