Namibia: Sustainable Development Baseline Report Launched

ECONOMIC planning minister Obeth Kandjoze this morning launched the first Sustainable Development Goals Baseline 2019 report for Namibia.

The report released through the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), is in line with the United Nations Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development, which is the most holistic and ambitious global agenda.

Kandjoze said the agenda 2030 for sustainable development is meant to address the diverse global challenges faced by communities in terms of the number of goals committed.

"On behalf of the people we serve, heads of state and government of all countries, and myself as the minister of economic planning, have adopted the UN Resolution A/RES/70/1 which is a comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centred set of universal goals.

This resolution is an agenda to create 'the world we want', a concrete plan of action emphasising the development and protection of people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership," said the minister.

NSA statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said through the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals all countries have agreed to align national priorities to clear and transparent measures to overcome these global challenges.

"Namibia joined the international community in this call for actions and recognises that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and addresses a range of social needs including education, health, social protection and job opportunities while tackling climate change and environmental protection. One precondition for these actions is the reliable knowledge on the state of the country," he said.