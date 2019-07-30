South Africa Joblessness Jumps to Highest Since At Least 2008

South Africa's unemployment rate rose to the highest level in at least 11 years in the second quarter as mining and finance shed jobs and more people were looking for employment.
The unemployment rate increased to 29% from 27.6% in the three months through March, Statistics South Africa said in a report released Tuesday in the capital Pretoria. The median estimate of three economists in a Bloomberg survey was 27.7%.
Key Insights
The working-age population increased by 150,000 in the quarter and the number of discouraged workseekers decreased, which means more people were counted as officially unemployed.
The statistics office says the jobless rate is the highest since 2008, when the current data series started.
The jobless rate in Africa's most-industrialized economy has remained above 20% for at least two decades, largely due to insufficient economic growth. Gross domestic product, which hasn't expanded by more than 2% a year since 2013, must grow by more than 5% annually to boost job creation, according to the government's National Development Plan, an economic blueprint first presented in 2012.
A 25% increase in business liquidations in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier may have added to the jobless...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.