Nigeria: An Abiola Presidency Would Have Prevented Ethno-Religious Crisis in Nigeria - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Moshood Abiola as a bridge-builder who could have prevented the religious and tribal issues besetting the country now from happening, if he had been allowed to rule Nigeria. Speaking Tuesday, in Abuja, when he received Elders and Leaders of Thought from Ogun State at the State House, President Buhari said:

"If MKO Abiola was allowed to rule, the religious and tribal issues now in Nigeria would not have been as strong, because he ran on a Muslim-Muslim ticket, chose his deputy from the Kanuri, a minority tribe and because of his personality, he went across Nigeria and was accepted.

"He used his resources and energy to convince Nigerians that all he wanted was a solid Nigeria and nothing else."

President Buhari also said that he named the National Stadium, a national monument, after the late politician because he knows that the youth would want to find out why such an important national institution was named after MKO Abiola in future.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Dapo Abiodun for mobilising such a strong delegation to thank him for the gesture towards their illustrious son.

The Ogun State delegation, led by the governor, had come to thank the president for the honour done the late Mr Abiola, an indigene of the state, by conferring on him the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) for his ultimate sacrifice in enthroning democracy.

The delegation, which presented a big talking drum to the president, also used the opportunity to solicit for the rehabilitation of some federal roads as well as other critical infrastructure in the state, which they are convinced will decongest the gridlock occasioned by the movement of consignments along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and improve the standard of living of Nigerians along the corridor.