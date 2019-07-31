Sudan: Khartoum Office of Sudanese El Baath Newspaper Raided

A protest in El Souki in Sennar against the killing of demonstrating school students in El Obeid on July 29, 2019.

Khartoum — Unknown assailants ransacked the office of the El Baath El Sudani newspaper in the Sudanese capital on Monday morning.

They broke the newspaper's design machine and its accessories, and messed up the contents of the editors' rooms, the newspaper's management reported in a press statement yesterday.

It also said that the house of the editor-in-chief of the daily, Mohamed Widaa, was attacked by unidentified armed men last Wednesday at 1:30 pm. The house was monitored the day before.

The newspaper management strongly condemned "this strange behaviour", and emphasised that "these attempts of terrorism against journalists and editor-in-chief of the newspaper will not withhold them from continuing to write about corruption and the corrupt".

The raid was reported to police in Khartoum who sent an investigation team to the office.

The opposition daily has been subject to strict censorship earlier this year, for covering the protests against the regime of President Omar Al Bashir.