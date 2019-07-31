Malawi: Hrdc Accused of Taking Instructions From Opposition As Undule Says Demos Driven By Hate, Jealousy

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders who are behind the nationwide demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly residing over a flawed electoral process are bing accused of working for the interest of their political masters in opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as images of their meeting with MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera have emerged as hey were reportedly giving him the update of their strategies.

Chakwera and Mkaka of MCP being briefed by HRDC leadership

MCP president Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima alongside some senior members of their respective parties have been attending the demonstrations in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said HRDC is just being used as a face for the demonstrations while in actual sense it is MCP andf UTM that are organising through mobilisation of party supporters.

He said the two parties are sending their people for acts of violence during the demonstrations and they target DPP officials by burning and looting their properties.

" DPP supporters in the North and Centre are being hunted like dogs," said Dausi, who is also Minister of Homeland Security.

The re-elected President Peter Mutharika alsready condemned protests that have gripped the country over the disputed result of a May vote saying organisers wanted to turn the country into a "lawless society".

But MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and UTM director of publicity Joseph Chidanti Malunga deny the accusations of playing a role in the organisation of demonstrations and only fronting HRDC.

The poverty-stricken Malawi has seen nearly two months of protests by demonstrators who dismiss the election as fraudulent and demand the resignation of Ansah .

Meanwhile, governance commentator who workrf tirelessly to protect and promote rights of the poor, Undule Mwakasungula, had described the ongoing demonstrations as uncivilised, driven by hate and jealousy and restrospective to the country.

Mwakasungula, who surrendered his life to the service of God, said it is only God who will determine the future of this country.

" It is not the will of the civil society or leaders but it is will of God. So, let Gof be God and let the will of God prevail for Hs glory," said Mwakasungula.

Mwakasungula served as executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) before going on sick leave last year.

CHRR is now headed by Timothy Mtambo, who is also HRDC chairperson Mwakasungura said he decided to serve God after years of a struggle for an end to human rights abuses.

He was struck by an 'unknown disease', which forced him to seek spiritual intervention from Pastor Elijah Chisi of the True Worshippers International and renowned Nigerian Prophet TB Joshua.