Malawi: Coach Mpulula, Ntopwa FC Part Ways

30 July 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Struggling TNM Super League debutants Ntopwa FC have confirmed the resignation of their Head Coach Leo Mpulula.

Mpulula: Youth development could be key

However, Club owner and Technical Director Isaac Jomo Osman did not disclose the reasons why Mpulula has thrown in the towel.

But Osman believes the Coach has gotten an offer from another club.

"We wish him all the best to wherever he is going," said Osman.

Mpulula's last assignment was a defeat to Tigers FC.

The development comes at a time the league new comers expect another tough match against Silver Strikers on Sunday at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

Ntopwa currently on position 15 of the 16 member log table with 10 points from 12 games.

They have so far managed three wins, one draw and eight losses.

