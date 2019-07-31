Malawi: Coach Mpulula, Ntopwa FC Part Ways

Struggling TNM Super League debutants Ntopwa FC have confirmed the resignation of their Head Coach Leo Mpulula.
Mpulula: Youth development could be key
However, Club owner and Technical Director Isaac Jomo Osman did not disclose the reasons why Mpulula has thrown in the towel.
But Osman believes the Coach has gotten an offer from another club.
"We wish him all the best to wherever he is going," said Osman.
Mpulula's last assignment was a defeat to Tigers FC.
The development comes at a time the league new comers expect another tough match against Silver Strikers on Sunday at the Mulanje Park Stadium.
Ntopwa currently on position 15 of the 16 member log table with 10 points from 12 games.
They have so far managed three wins, one draw and eight losses.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.