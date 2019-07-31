Malawi: Youth Rights Activists Report Malawi Govt to ACB Over Missing K30m

A youth rights activist organization has reported the ministry of Youth, Sports, Labour and Manpower Development to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over missing K30 million.

Mzuzu-based Youth and Society officials say ministry officials allegedly abused the money in the name of meetings for the construction of a youth centre in the northern region city but they say the meetings never took place.

Charles Kajoloweka said the youth centre has not been constructed two years after the government promised and foundation stone was laid.

"We have evidence that the ministry officials took the K30 million for meetings which never took place, this is why we have reported them to the ACB," said Kajoloweka.

ACB publicist Egritta Ndala refused to comment on the matter.

In 2017, K300 million was factored in in the national budget for the construction of the centre and in 2018, K200 million was factored in too.

Minister responsible Francis Phisso said more money have been factored in in the budget this year for the construction, saying this time around the youth facility will be constructed.

However, he said he did not know about the K30 million which the Youth and Society say was abused by ministry officials.

Launched in 2008 before the 2009 election campaign during former president Bingu wa Mutharika's administration, the project has so far witnessed two groundbreaking ceremonies under the current Democratic Progressive Party rule.