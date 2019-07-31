Kenya: Dusit Hotel to Reopen Six Months After Terror Attack

The scene of the terror attack at the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi on January 15, 2019.

DusitD2 Hotel on Riverside Drive in Westlands area is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday six months after the terror attack of January that left 21 people dead.

Dusit Hotel closed its doors days after the January 15 attack by Al-Shaabab militants for renovations and beautification ahead of its reopening.

The hotel that was the main tenant in the 14 Riverside complex that was attacked in January stated that although other tenants had reopened it will remained closed for a while.

In a statement last month, the hotel said that it had enhanced security measures right from the entrance to the complex and staff have also been trained to give better customer service.

ENHANCED SECURITY

"During the time of our closure, we have taken time to train our staff in various aspects including Customer Service in line with the global Dusit Hotels and Resorts. In order to reinforce the safety of our guests, we have also enhanced security measures right from the entrance of the 14 Riverside Complex," read the statement in part.

During the attack the hotel lost six of its employees.

In total, 21 lives were lost during the attack at the premise that was carried out by Al-Shaabab militants.

Several people were arrested following the attack and are now facing terror charges in a Nairobi court.

All five militants who stormed the DusitD2 hotel and business complex were killed by Kenyan forces who stormed the luxurious complex within hours after the attack.

AMAZING TALES

In the wake of the terror attack, Kenyans were determined to show that they will not be cowed by the terrorists.

There were amazing tales of a woman who served meals to the rescuers and security forces from a van outside the hotel complex, hundreds of volunteers who trooped to designated hospitals to donate blood as well as a timely initiative by ride-hailing service UberKenya to offer free trips to these hospitals for those who wanted to donate blood.

The coming together of Kenyans during this tragic incident was best captured by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who in a televised address a day after the attack said "For every act of evil that led to injury, there were a dozen acts of compassion, overflowing patriotism and individual courage."

During the reopening, several high-profile delegates are expected to attend and members of the public should expect a heightened security at the 14 Riverside complex.