Zimbabwe: Ex-Zanu-PF Top Politicians Make MDC National Executive

Three former Zanu PF top politicians have made it into opposition MDC's national executive list recently released by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Former Ministers of State for Masvingo Province Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Dzikamai Mavhaire and former Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Tracy Mutinhiri have been incorporated into the opposition party's highest ranking administrative organ, according to a list shared by party spokesperson Daniel Molokele.

Mavhaire and Bhasikiti were kicked out of Zanu PF as part of a brutal purge that saw then Vice President Joice Mujuru losing her position in 2014.

Mutinhiri was expelled in 2011 for "engaging in activities that are not in line with Zanu PF" before she joined the MDC.

Early this year, Mutinhiri an ex-wife to former Mashonaland East provincial minister Ambrose, contested for the position of vice president at the MDC May congress and lost to Lynette Karenyi.

Mavhaire is also a former Zanu PF provincial chairman and was the first man to publicly demand that former President Robert Mugabe leaves office when it was not fashionable to do so in the 90s.

Along with Bhasikiti, Mavhaire heeded founding MDC leader the late Morgan Tsvangirai's call for a united front to dislodge Zanu PF.

This was when a political formation formed from Mujuru's faction of Zanu PF had imploded just as quickly as it had been formed.

Ahead of last year's elections Mugabe announced he was backing Chamisa but later endorsed his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed victory.

Chamisa has defended his move to accept Mugabe's endorsement arguing he has no luxury to choose supporters.

Also making the long list of national executive members is Tsvangirai's young brother Manasa who insiders claimed was rejected by the party's Manicaland provincial executive after he showed interest to contest as in the senatorial elections last year.

Tsvangirai's eldest daughter, late Vimbai Java was elected MP for Glen View before she tragically died following a car accident early this year.

Her place has since been taken by sibling Vincent who will contest in the by-election in September as Chamisa seeks to keep the revered founding leader's name within the party.

Chamisa also found space for jailed activist Paddington Japajapa in the party's hierarchy.

Japajapa was recently convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for contravening Section 66A of the Electoral Act (Unofficial or False declaration of Results) after he reportedly declared Chamisa as winner of last year's election.