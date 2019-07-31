South Africa: Everything Is Gone, Say Cape Town's Masiphumelele Residents After 256 Houses Burn Down

Two days after a devastating fire ripped through an informal settlement in Masiphumelele, those affected try to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.

"Kubuhlungu" (it's painful), says Sanelisiwe Tshetsha, a Grade 11 pupil at Masiphumelele High School who lost her home in the blaze that destroyed 256 shacks in Section E of Masiphumelele township near Fish Hoek, Cape Town.

"Everything is burnt, my school shoes, books, uniform."

She is one of about 1,200 people who lost their homes in the Wetland informal settlement at around midnight on Sunday, 28 July 2019. Residents say the fire started after a candle was knocked over in one of the homes.

Tshetsha lived in a two-bedroom shack with her elderly mother, two sisters and her two nieces. She says she can't go back to school because she has to help rebuild their home.

"My mom is old, so we all have to help," she said. "I can probably only go back to school next week."...