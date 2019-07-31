Nigeria: Rohr Denies U.S.$1 Million Contract Clause, Says He's Ready to Leave If...

Photo: This Day
Gernot Rohr.
31 July 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles head coach. Gernot Rohr has hinted that he is ready to leave, if the Nigeria Football Federation, asked him to, revealing that there was no contract clause in his deal.

The Franco-German born coach who was speaking against the backdrop of criticism about his tactics at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations stated he would love to stay adding that there isn't any truth in media reports claiming that he would be paid $1m if sacked by the NFF.

"I was shocked when I read that the NFF can't part ways with me if they are no longer satisfied with my services because of the $1m buy out clause in my contract which is not true. The NFF has the right to ask me to go and I have the right to say am done with the Super Eagles job."

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had ruled out sacking the coach, adding that he is likely to see out his contract which runs out next year.

