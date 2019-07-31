Nigeria: Customs, NAFDAC Destroy 58 Containers of Drugs Worth N14.7bn

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone "A" of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, in collaboration with National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has destroyed 58 containers of 225mg Tramadol and other dangerous and unregistered pharmaceuticals with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N14.7 billion.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at NAFDAC dumpsite, Oke-Diya, Shagamu, Ogun State, the committee chairman, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, ACG Aminu Dahiru, said that the destruction is in line with the Federal Government's desire to rid the country of fake, substandard and unregistered drugs.

He stated: "The seizures of these drugs will in no small way prevent the many kinds of social vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, and other associated crimes we are facing today. One can only imagine the effects and the harm these drugs would cause if sneaked into society."

In her remark, Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, represented by Director, Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate, Monica Hembem Eimunjeze, condemned those who indulge in such illicit business.

She said: "This has a far-reaching implication on public health which cannot be quantified by the monetary exchange. The rational use of medicine is very critical which its abuse will bring destruction to society."

Eimunjeze further acknowledged the impact of synergy between Customs and NAFDAC as well as other related agencies in fighting the war against illegal drugs, while also advising Nigerians to say no to drug abuse.