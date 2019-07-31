South Africa: Zodwa Wabantu Calls Off Wedding and Says Relationship Is Over for Good

Cape Town — Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and her boyfriend Ntobeko Linda have reportedly called off their engagement - and split for good.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa and her boyfriend have split mere weeks after announcing their reconciliation following a short break.

The 33-year-old controversial dancer told the publication that the pair have split, suggesting that her rise to fame may have been a factor in the breakup.

Not one to be buckled down by tradition, Zodwa bought her 24-year-old fiance a rose gold band which cost over R5 000 and forked out a further R47 000 for her ring.

According to Sunday Sun, Zodwa is struggling to come to terms with the breakup.

When questioned by Channel24, Ntobeka refrained from commenting on the particulars, saying: "She knows the truth. I have no comment from my side."

Speaking to DRUM Zodwa said that she would still be meeting with Ntobeko to discuss the "fate of the wedding."

Several attempts to reach Zodwa have been unsuccessful.

Source: The Juice