South Africa: Zodwa Wabantu Calls Off Wedding and Says Relationship Is Over for Good

Photo: The Herald
Zodwa Wabantu
31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and her boyfriend Ntobeko Linda have reportedly called off their engagement - and split for good.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa and her boyfriend have split mere weeks after announcing their reconciliation following a short break.

The 33-year-old controversial dancer told the publication that the pair have split, suggesting that her rise to fame may have been a factor in the breakup.

Not one to be buckled down by tradition, Zodwa bought her 24-year-old fiance a rose gold band which cost over R5 000 and forked out a further R47 000 for her ring.

According to Sunday Sun, Zodwa is struggling to come to terms with the breakup.

When questioned by Channel24, Ntobeka refrained from commenting on the particulars, saying: "She knows the truth. I have no comment from my side."

Speaking to DRUM Zodwa said that she would still be meeting with Ntobeko to discuss the "fate of the wedding."

Several attempts to reach Zodwa have been unsuccessful.

Source: The Juice

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.