Zimbabwe: David Seals Big Deal

Five years after his only appearance for the Warriors, and virtually disappearing from the radar, Zimbabwe's forgotten forward David Moyo has worked his way up the ladder to join Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.

But, the big deal the country has been waiting, for a week now, to be confirmed -- Marvelous Nakamba's move to Aston Villa -- is yet to be announced, almost seven days after the English Premiership club agreed an £11 million deal with Belgian side Club Brugge.

Confusion has surrounded Nakamba's move, with Sky Sports reporting this week that the Warriors' midfielder only arrived in Birmingham on Monday for his medical, not last week as had been previously reported, and issues related to his personal terms were yet to be ironed out.

The Birmingham Mail, who usually have the scoops when it comes to issues related to Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, yesterday said Nakamba's deal was itching closer.

"Aston Villa Transfer News Live: Marvelous Nakamba edges closer," they were reporting for the better part of the day, adding, "Villa hope to seal a deal for Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, after he forced a move from Club Brugge."

Reports in South Africa yesterday suggested Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona could make a return to Super Diski, although that could involve a €2m (about R31m) fee. Kaizer Chiefs, desperately in need of a spark after a disappointing season, are said to be leading the race should Musona consider returning to South Africa for a third spell in Super Diski.

"Nothing is certain but they have alerted his management that if he is unsettled in any way over there, they are willing to have him. He might be loaned out, it could be to another team in Belgium but anything can happen and he might also opt to link up with his countryman Khama Billiat," sources told South African daily newspaper, The Citizen.

The Smiling Assassin has questioned if Chiefs can afford him right now.

While all the eyes have been on Nakamba, who is set to become the 11th Villa summer signing in a spending bonanza in excess of £100 million, forgotten Zimbabwean forward Moyo has sealed his breakthrough deal by signing for Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.

The deal is subject to the 24-year-old Moyo, who played for St Albans City in the English National League South last season, securing an international clearance.

"The club are delighted to announce the signing of David Moyo, subject to international clearance," Hamilton Academica said yesterday.

Moyo, who spent the past week on trial with the club, has put pen to paper in season long deal. The attacker will add to our frontline and give head coach, Brian Rice more options ahead of the league commencing this weekend.

"The 24-year-old joins the club from St Albans City, who play in the National League South."

Club chairman, Allan Maitland, said they had secured a player with a great attitude and who understands what the club want to achieve.

"I'm delighted to have David on board, he's got a great attitude and understands exactly what we're trying to achieve here and that's why he's now a Hamilton player," said Maitland.

And, Moyo, said he was ready for the new challenge. "I'm a physical player, I know this is a physical league and I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing my football in Scotland," he said.

"I believe in the manager's philosophy and what he's trying to achieve at the club, so I'm looking forward to getting started."

Hamilton Academical have been playing in the Scottish Premiership since the 2014 season and are the only remaining professional club in British football to have originated from a school team.

They have won the Scottish Challenge Cup twice and have finished runners-up in the Scottish Cup twice.

Moyo is managed by the Thai Sports Management firm, the same agency which represent Senegalese forward Mame Diouf, and has played 14 games in England's League

2, made six FA Cup appearances and featured in two matches in the EFL Cup.

He spent two seasons at Northampton Town.

His only appearance for the Warriors came on November 16, 2014, in Casablanca when he was thrown into the first team during a friendly match against Morocco.

He was played in midfield, rather than his favoured position as a forward, in a game in which Macauey Bonne also made his debut for the Warriors and scored in a 1-2 defeat for the visitors.

Bonne, who has also played in the English lower divisions, is now on the books of Championship side Charlton Athletic as part of a deal where, should he score a minimum of 15 goals this season, he will move on to join Premiership side Leicester City.

Moyo, who was born in Harare on December 17, 1994, and shares a second name, Philani, with another Warriors forward Tinotenda Kadewere, has also charmed many with his views towards life, especially the sensitive issue of mental health.

"Understanding everything you're going through now is all passing and won't stick is important, there will be better times, you're going to go down and back up, so carry on," he said this year during a visit to a mental health institution.

"People need to be educated that they can express their feelings and will feel better for doing so.

"People don't realise football is such an up and down sport, they come and have fun, but we get abuse and then you've got to go home and deal with what you've taken on top of analysing your own performance. Having people you can talk to is vital, as you've then got to come back and do your best again.

"Before games, I replay all the good things I can do on the football pitch, I focus on the positives."