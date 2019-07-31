Namibia: Woman Allegedly Buries Newborn Baby Alive

POLICE in the Omusati region have arrested a 38-year-old woman on Monday for allegedly killing her newborn baby boy by burying him alive.

Warrant officer Anna Kunga of the police's public relations unit in the region yesterday confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect is yet to appear in court.

The incident occurred at around 01h00 on Saturday at the Ongongolwa village in the Omusati region's Tsandi constituency.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who was a domestic worker, gave birth to a baby boy, and tightly wrapped the baby in a plastic bag, and then buried the baby next to the fence of the yard," said Kunga.

She added that the body was dug up by dogs, and was discovered on Monday at around 07h00.

Police investigations into the matter continue, and the identity of the suspect has been withheld pending her court appearance, which was scheduled for yesterday.

- Nampa