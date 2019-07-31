Namibia: No Bail for Suspected Lion Killers

THREE suspects arrested in connection with the poisoning of four lions, as well as hunting and possessing controlled wildlife products near Sesfontein on Saturday, were denied bail in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Tjituta Tjituta, Mwalunga Casanga and Katumbwale Tjimbutumwa are each facing charges of hunting specially protected game, possession of controlled wildlife, and defeating the course of justice.

Their case was postponed to 22 October.

A Namibian Police report issued on Monday detailed that the suspects laced some meat with poison, and placed it in the wild near the town of Opuwo as bait for the carnivores. A pride of four lions - three males and one female - ate the poisoned meat, and died.

Deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said after discovering the lion carcasses, police followed the footprints from the scene, which led them to a dwelling where zebra and oryx meat was also found.

"Police officers found the shoes that matched the footprints. The suspects were also found at the makeshift home," he added.

The ministry of environment has strongly condemned the killing of the lions, and urged people to stop taking the law into their own hands.

The ministry's public relations officer, Romeo Muyunda, said it is their hope that the law takes its course.

"The issue of hunting and killing protected species is becoming a serious challenge for Namibia. More and more people are taking the law into their own hands, and we really need to discourage this," he emphasised.

He added that the ministry does not want to influence the outcome of the case, but only hopes that if proven guilty, they are punished accordingly.

Muyunda said the ministry suspects that this may be an incident of human-wildlife conflict.

"These would be the first lions killed in human-wildlife conflict this year," he observed.