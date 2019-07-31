Zimbabwe: 'Lack of Statistics On Artistes Hampers Growth'

There is an urgent need to address the lack of critical statistics on the value of actors in the film and television sector that is affecting its growth, film director Leonard Chibamu, has said.

Chibamu, who is the executive producer for local drama series Village Secrets, said through the help of the Government there was need to emulate other countries' film and television modules.

"Zimbabwe is full of rich talented actors, producers and writers, but we tend to ignore the other facets that can help develop the sector," he said.

"In other countries, every actor is worth something, which then calls for the evaluation of projects.

"We need to have a system where we do not only respect actors and producers, but also measure and weigh their success, hence, the need to know how much they are worth."

Chibamu said people in the film and television sector need to understand business models that help them in coming up with projects.

"What affects the sector most is when one thinks he or she can do everything by himself or herself.

"All projects should have a business model.

"Surprisingly, here in Zimbabwe we do not have guilds where actors are assessed and graduate before acting or undertaking projects. Rather, they rush into doing things. "There are a lot of opportunities in Africa, and even in Zimbabwe, but we are left aside and not counted for," he revealed. Chibamu said besides lacking resources, the sector also suffers from lack of knowledge.

"We do not engage business minds when doing such projects and we tend to be slower as compared to Nigeria and South Africa and others countries.

"The sector is in doldrums because of disintegrations among ourselves," he added.

Asked, if they are possible solutions for such challenges, Chibamu pointed out: "We need more workshops that will empower filmmakers.

"We need platforms to air our views and also the correct channels should be processed without nepotism or corruption. "Sometimes some of our ideas fail at the initial stages before being pushed to the respectable authorities. "Together we can achieve more," Chibamu enthused.

Chibamu revealed that they had started shooting Village Secrets' season 2 in Chivhu which features Lazarus Boora popularly known as Gringo, Tendai Nhira, Rumbidzai Mapfumo and Simanga Chitsaga.

The drama series is already airing on ZBCTV every Tuesdays.

He said the Charles Mungoshi inspired drama series will be screened on ZBCTV next month.