South Africa: 'Absolutely Not. You Can't Tell Me What to Do' - President to Public Protector in Court Papers

analysis

A successful interdict will stifle and incapacitate her office, says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tell the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday that yet another court date with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane feeds into the narrative that the state is at war with itself.

"It is a constitutionally unpalatable state of affairs to have the public protector, the minister (and now, the president) being embroiled in litigation against each other."

President Ramaphosa's appeal to the High Court for an interim interdict to stay (put on hold) the remedial action Mkhwebane has ordered against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, for approving an early pension request for a staff member, is shaping into a legal civil war.

In the papers, the public protector and the president each accuse the other of threatening a constitutional crisis through their actions.

In a report in May 2019, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa should take "appropriate steps" against Gordhan whom she found guilty of maladministration for signing off on an early pension agreement for the former deputy SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay, after receiving legal advice saying Gordhan's action was legal. In June, she wrote to the president asking why he had not complied,...