South Africa: A Complex Question of Identity

31 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andile Zulu

In a political climate where race continues to loom hauntingly, questions about who is or isn't African can appear as a divisive exercise in race-baiting.

"Are white South Africans African?" Five years ago I would have dismissed the question as dumb. The answer is in the query itself. And while the African identity of whites in this country is complicated, their bond and belonging then appeared indisputable. Most were born here and some can trace their family histories back hundreds of years.

Listening to white people speak of this country, their attachment to this tip of the continent is passionate in its sincerity. Yes, there is a panicked escape to Australia or New Zealand, but to most, South Africa cannot be defined as anything other than home.

In a political climate where race continues to loom hauntingly, questions about who is or isn't African can appear as a divisive exercise in race-baiting. Nonetheless, recently I don't feel at all confident calling whites of this country African. Let's be clear, I don't have any authority to grant or rip away another person's identity. I don't think anyone has the power or knowledge to unearth or construct an objective definition of what...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.