South Africa: A Complex Question of Identity

opinion

In a political climate where race continues to loom hauntingly, questions about who is or isn't African can appear as a divisive exercise in race-baiting.

"Are white South Africans African?" Five years ago I would have dismissed the question as dumb. The answer is in the query itself. And while the African identity of whites in this country is complicated, their bond and belonging then appeared indisputable. Most were born here and some can trace their family histories back hundreds of years.

Listening to white people speak of this country, their attachment to this tip of the continent is passionate in its sincerity. Yes, there is a panicked escape to Australia or New Zealand, but to most, South Africa cannot be defined as anything other than home.

Nonetheless, recently I don't feel at all confident calling whites of this country African. Let's be clear, I don't have any authority to grant or rip away another person's identity. I don't think anyone has the power or knowledge to unearth or construct an objective definition of what...