South Africa: Court Hears Investigations Still Outstanding in Homeless Attack Case

The case against a man accused of stabbing a homeless man in May has been postponed once again as investigations are still outstanding.

Appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, Manusi Mothupi - who is facing an attempted murder charge - heard the case against him would be postponed again.

The State told the court the J88 (medical evaluations) was still outstanding. The case was postponed to August 19.

Earlier in July, Mothupi made his first appearance in court for the attempted murder of a homeless man whom he allegedly stabbed in Sunnyside, Pretoria, in May.

However, he was originally arrested in connection with the attempted murder of another homeless man in February this year in Muckleneuk.

It later emerged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to prosecute this case due to insufficient evidence. The docket has been returned to the police who are investigating the matter further.

The police and NPA have insisted Mothupi was not connected to the murders of five homeless men in the Muckleneuk area in June.

News24 previously reported the police had tracked down homeless men who said they had been attacked by a man wearing a balaclava while they were sleeping.

They were all attacked in the Muckleneuk area.

A homeless man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 he had woken up early one morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man said the attack happened at around 03:00 and his attacker had worn a black hooded jacket and wielded a large knife.

