South Africa: Horse Racing Industry Wins Interdict Against Mkhwebane As It Pushes to Overturn 'Biased' Report

While Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court showdown with the president was postponed on Tuesday, horse racing company Phumelela has won an interdict against one of her reports. The company accuses Mkhwebane of doubling down on her past mistakes.

JSE-listed Phumelela Gaming and Leisure on Tuesday 30 July won a court interdict preventing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's wide-ranging remedial action on the horse racing industry from being implemented while her report is taken on judicial review.

The public protector did not oppose the urgent interdict application in the North Gauteng High Court, delivered only a day after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan won an interdict against another of Mkhwebane's reports.

If successful, the Phumelela review would continue to weaken Mkhwebane's position while the DA and organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and Corruption Watch have called on Parliament to hold an inquiry into her fitness to hold office after multiple court rulings against her and allegations of bias and incompetence.

Phumelela accuses the public protector of failing to follow a fair process and violating the separation of powers doctrine, essentially making the same legal errors she was slammed for...