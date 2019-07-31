South Africa: Horse Racing Industry Wins Interdict Against Mkhwebane As It Pushes to Overturn 'Biased' Report

31 July 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

While Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court showdown with the president was postponed on Tuesday, horse racing company Phumelela has won an interdict against one of her reports. The company accuses Mkhwebane of doubling down on her past mistakes.

JSE-listed Phumelela Gaming and Leisure on Tuesday 30 July won a court interdict preventing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's wide-ranging remedial action on the horse racing industry from being implemented while her report is taken on judicial review.

The public protector did not oppose the urgent interdict application in the North Gauteng High Court, delivered only a day after Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan won an interdict against another of Mkhwebane's reports.

If successful, the Phumelela review would continue to weaken Mkhwebane's position while the DA and organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) and Corruption Watch have called on Parliament to hold an inquiry into her fitness to hold office after multiple court rulings against her and allegations of bias and incompetence.

Phumelela accuses the public protector of failing to follow a fair process and violating the separation of powers doctrine, essentially making the same legal errors she was slammed for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.