South Africa: Contractor Electrocuted in Cape Town Housing Development Accident

A contractor was killed in an accident at the Forest Village Housing Development in Cape Town on Tuesday, the Western Cape government said.

"At this stage, there are no specific details available, but it is believed that a container was being moved and, during this move, the man, who is an employee of one of the contractors, was accidentally electrocuted," it said in a statement.

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers extended condolences to the contractor's family, friends and colleagues, and said his name would not be released "out of respect for the next of kin".

"My heart and thoughts go out to the deceased man's family, friends and colleagues. This is really an unfortunate incident. I will be visiting his family to personally express my commiserations," said Simmers.

He has also instructed the department to launch an immediate investigation into the incident.

"Through his involvement in this development, he has made a significant and positive contribution to the lives of many beneficiaries of this project," said Simmers.

The Forest Village project started in January 2016, with a budget allocation of R1.1bn, for a mixed-use development of various types of units to cater for differing incomes and needs.

The beneficiaries of the project are from the Airport Precinct, the N2 Gateway excess and Wards 16, 17, 108 and 114.

In May, people were evicted from the area after breaking down doors and trying to occupy vacant units, and in April there was another attempt to occupy houses.

