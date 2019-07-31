South Africa: Boy, 4, in Serious Condition After Falling Three Storeys

A 4-year-old boy was left seriously injured after he fell three storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13:45 and were immediately rushed to the patient, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
On closer inspection, medics found the young patient lying next to the building surrounded by the community members.
Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.
The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for urgent care.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.
Source: News24
