South Africa: Boy, 4, in Serious Condition After Falling Three Storeys

31 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 4-year-old boy was left seriously injured after he fell three storeys at a residence in Westgate, Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13:45 and were immediately rushed to the patient, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

On closer inspection, medics found the young patient lying next to the building surrounded by the community members.

Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

The boy was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.