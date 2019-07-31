Sudan: Scova Discusses Revitalization of Organizations Work

Khartoum — The preparatory committee on meeting of the Sudan Council for Voluntary Agencies' general assembly in a meeting which was held Monday and chaired by Dr Fatima Bashir Al-TAYEB, sought ways of reactivation of work of organizations in the upcoming period which requires concerted efforts to build the future Sudan.
The meeting debated over importance of convocation of the general assembly in next September to keep pace with changes may take place in the country.
The council decided opening the registration for all organizations registered at Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) as of next week.
