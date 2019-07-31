South Africa: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Into SA

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested at King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly trying to smuggle liquid cocaine into South Africa.
According to the police, the South African woman had arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai.
"Members of the South African Police Service and Customs and Excise, acting on intelligence, searched the woman's luggage and found liquid cocaine with an estimated street value of R4m concealed in shampoo bottles," national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.
The woman was arrested and charged on Saturday with dealing as well as for being in possession of drugs.
She appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and the case was postponed to August 6 for a formal bail application.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
