Malawi: Chilima Says Demos Must Go On - 'Don't Muzzle Unequivocal Call of the People of Malawi'

30 July 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has again endorsed the cause of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in holding nationwide mass protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to resign.

Chilima: Free from fear, let's people protest peacefully

The country's immediate past Vice-President who is seeking nullification of the May 21 presidential election results, said this following an order by Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose for the HRDC to stop organising the nationwide protests.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Chilima said while he condemns acts of violence and looting registered during some of the demonstrations, "no State institution should be used to muzzle a very clear and unequivocal call of the people of Malawi".

The coalition has organised mass protests on August 6 as they argue that the current MEC led by Ansah has failed Malawians; hence, the need for the commissioners to resign.

Chilima is backing the calls for the immediate resignation of Ansah for allegedly failing the nation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.