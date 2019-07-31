Malawi: Chilima Says Demos Must Go On - 'Don't Muzzle Unequivocal Call of the People of Malawi'

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has again endorsed the cause of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in holding nationwide mass protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to resign.
Chilima: Free from fear, let's people protest peacefully
The country's immediate past Vice-President who is seeking nullification of the May 21 presidential election results, said this following an order by Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose for the HRDC to stop organising the nationwide protests.
In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Chilima said while he condemns acts of violence and looting registered during some of the demonstrations, "no State institution should be used to muzzle a very clear and unequivocal call of the people of Malawi".
The coalition has organised mass protests on August 6 as they argue that the current MEC led by Ansah has failed Malawians; hence, the need for the commissioners to resign.
Chilima is backing the calls for the immediate resignation of Ansah for allegedly failing the nation.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
