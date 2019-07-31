Mauritania Finally Frees Blogger Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed

30 July 2019
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Washington D.c. — The Committee to Protect Journalists today expressed relief that Mauritanian blogger Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed is free and safely out of the country. Mohamed was released yesterday and left Mauritania, according to news reports, citing his lawyer and official government news sources.

"For the first time in almost five years, Mohamed Cheikh Ould Mohamed does not fear for his life, inside or outside his prison cell," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Sherif Mansour. "The pain and serious damage to his health that he has endured simply for expressing an opinion online should never be repeated."

CPJ has advocated for Mohamed's release since his arrest in 2014, including featuring him in the Free the Press campaign.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Media
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Mauritania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.