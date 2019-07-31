Morocco: King Calls for Reforms On the Anniversary of His 20th Year in Power

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, in a speech celebrating his 20 years on the throne, called on the government to find "new blood" for the kingdom, pointing out that development policy is insufficient for citizen's needs.
The king is looking for "people with a different mentality and officials who are capable of raising performance levels." He called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani to name new candidates in the fall.
Mohammed has called for a committee to oversee government reforms in education, health and investments, seemingly to improve the standard of living for his country where poverty and unemployment is high.
The Justice Ministry released a statement on Monday saying the king pardoned 4,764 prisoners, a tradition marking Throne Day, the annual anniversary of when the king ascended to power.
