South Africa: At Least 15 Shacks Destroyed in Zandspruit Fire

At least 15 shacks were destroyed on Tuesday in a structural fire at the Zandspruit informal settlement on Beyers Naudé Drive in Johannesburg.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that reports from the scene indicated that a fire started in a single shack that quickly spread to surrounding structures.

"Fire and rescue services were quick to arrive on [the] scene to start dousing the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported however many families had all their belongings destroyed in the blaze.

"All necessary authorities were on [the] scene," Herbst said.

Source: News24