Nigeria: #BBNaija Twist - Two New Housemates Enter the 'Pepper Dem' House

Lagos - Fans of Africa's biggest reality TV show, BBNaija, were on Tuesday night introduced to two brand new housemates - Venita and Elozanam! The introduction of the new housemates follows an announcement made by show host Ebuka, during Sunday's eviction show, regarding a "twist" in the coming week. The new housemates' entrance into the house brings the present number of housemates to 16.
One of the new housemates is Venita, 32, a British-Nigerian Actress known for her role as Mimi in the comedy hit series 'AY's Crib'. Venita's introduction has already seen sparks fly as she has struck an interesting relationship with the older housemates; the guys, especially Omashola, seem to be already fond of her.
The second housemate introduced to the house is Elozanam, a popular social media personality known for viral instagram skits. He is also an actor with roles in some of Nigeria's popular TV series.
Both housemates will now compete with the remaining contestants for the grand cumulative prize worth 60 million naira. Fans of the show were thrown into a frenzy as social media was set abuzz by the news.
