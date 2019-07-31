Nigeria: #BBNaija - Fans Hail New Housemates Venita, Elozonam

Fans of Africa's biggest reality TV show, BBNaija, were on Tuesday night introduced to two brand new housemates - Venita and Elozanam! The introduction of the new housemates follows an announcement made by show host Ebuka, during Sunday's eviction show, regarding a "twist" in the coming week. The new housemates' entrance into the house brings the present number of housemates to 16.
One of the new BBNaija housemates is Venita, 32, a British-Nigerian Actress known for her role as Mimi in the comedy hit series 'AY's Crib'.Venita's introduction has already seen sparks fly as she has struck an interesting relationship with the older housemates; the guys, especially Omashola, seem to be already fond of her.
The second housemate introduced to the house is Elozanam, a popular social media personality known for viral Instagram skits. He is also an actor with roles in some of Nigeria's popular TV series.
Both housemates will now compete with the remaining contestants for the grand cumulative prize worth 60 million naira. Fans of the show were thrown into a frenzy as social media was set abuzz by the news.
The resident 14 housemates, who thought they were expecting visitors, were visibly shocked at the addition of two more housemates.
While Omashola and Frood tried to show Venita around, the others were more cautious observing the housemates from a distance.
Fans, however, were excited for the new additions seeing as they had followed their careers before the show.
The new housemates raised expectations on what some fans already describe as 'a boring fourth season', hoping that Venita and Elozonam will add more live to the show.
@Hawtpursuit tweeted, "These new hms are actually doing the dares. elozonam is actually bringing pepper..the old ones are just dry. Everything they wont do #bbnaija"
@Jessechikwe7 said, "Venita and Elozonam are really giving us the much entertainment we have been looking for. #BBNaija"
@Megxooffical said, "Venita looks like she came with Atarodo and Shombo! Elozonam looks like a grown up korede bello that Diane and Esther will want for lunch and Dinner."
@Unbeatablediva said, "Really love the way venita introduced herself, yes she's a mother of 2. She didn't hide anything. Am beginning to like her already."
@officialdara said, "Aunty venita is doing as if she has not been watching bbn at home."
@Nennybeatrice tweeted, "The moment Venita enter big brother house ooooo tension everywhere."
@Erica said, "#BBNaija Venita and elozonam. Two people I know and love already. Okay, Biggie I see you."
@Iamonismate said, "The way other female Housemates are looking at Venita Akpofure and feeling intimidated already."
With seven housemates already evicted, Mike, Tacha, Omashola and Jeff are currently up for possible eviction on Sunday night.
VANGUARD
